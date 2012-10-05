Murder rate at 136 for 2016

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie says that the Beluze Police Department remains committed to curbing the high murder rate, in light of the countrywide murder count for 2016, which stands at 136 up to today. This number is just ten fewer than the record of 145, perpetrated in 2012.

Whylie explained that the majority of the murders are difficult to stop because of the circumstances involving them.

“Many of the murders, especially of recent, have not only been heinous but senseless. We’ve had murders between friends drinking. We’ve had murders between friends speaking about religion. We’ve had persons people entering houses and senselessly shooting persons, and those kinds of murders are difficult to prevent,” Whylie explained.

The Commissioner added that the police have increased the number of patrols for the Christmas, and to try to keep the numbers low in the coming year.

“We will continue to strategize. Next year, we will be introducing some additional strategies which will be shared with the public and I am certain that those should make a difference once again,” Whylie shared.

Meanwhile, the nation’s latest murder occurred after Whylie’s comments. David Anderson, 19, of Louise Bevans Street was shot elsewhere in Belize City.