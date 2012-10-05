Minor detained for attempted robbery of restaurant with pellet gun

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

A 16-year-old minor is detained at the Ladyville police station pending charges after he allegedly attempted to rob a resturant with a pellet gun.

Police say that at around 10:50 p.m., on Friday, police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at New Hope Restaurant in Ladyville.

Police responded promptly, but were not able to detain the culprit in action; however, a quick review of the business surveillance footage was able to provide police with a clear description of the suspect.

Rural Quick Response Team personnel detained the minor, who was in the neighborhood. A search of his person led to the discovery of an air gun (pellet gun).