Minor critical following chopping

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

A minor of San Jose Village, Orange Walk is listed in a critical condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he suffered multiple chop wounds while heading home early Thursday morning.

According to police, the 15-year-old was walking home at around 12:17 in in the company of a female when Ronaldo Reyes allegedly attacked him and inflicted a large chop wound to his head and arm.

The incident occured at around 12:17 a.m., on Thursday and police are seeking the accused.