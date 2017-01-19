Ministry of Health wants bigger fine for burying dead on private property

By Benjamin Flowers

The Ministry of Health is preparing a proposal to submit to government, to increase the fine levied against people who bury their dead loved ones in their yard.

Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero, explained that the ministry is proposing to have the fine increased from $1000 to $50,000 as a means of deterring people from performing that kind of burial against the directive of the ministry.

He explained that the MOH has an increasing concern with residents in rural areas who want to bury their loved ones on their property because it was their deceased relative’s last wish. Manzanero, however, says the practice violates the Laws of Belize and causes public health concerns.

According to the Public Health Act, Chapter 40 of the Laws of Belize, if there is an established cemetery in an area, residents are expected to hold burials at that location.

“If you bury a dead body and it infects an underground water source, it could cause serious health issues,” Manzanero added.

He went on to say that in 2016 alone, the ministry had around 15 requests, and only granted two due to the circumstances surrounding the cases.

Minister of Health, Pablo Marin, supports the motion to increase the fine, and was the one who recommended that the revised figure be $50,000. The Ministry is preparing to hold a meeting with newly-appointed Attorney General Michael Peryeffete, to discuss several of the policies that the ministry wants to pursue in 2017. The fine increase will be among those policies.

The ministry is also working on a Morgue policy within the next month, and is preparing to coin standards for businesses who perform cremation services.