Mexico in social unrest after gas price hike

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Massive social unrest in Mexico has sparked widespread protest, blockage of roads and looting of hundreds of stores over the past few days, spreading to the neighboring city of Chetumal.

The protest was fueled by a recent sharp gasoline price hike that was introduced by the Mexican government on January 1, 2017. The government as a way of ending regulated prices for gasoline and diesel boosted the average price by 20%.

According to several online articles, the price for a litre of premium gas is now $17.79 pesos. That makes 4 litres or about a gallon equal to nearly as much as Mexico’s recently-increased minimum wage for a day’s work.

Recent reports have indicated that several stores which Belizeans frequent have been targeted by looters such as Walmart, Plaza de las Americas, Chedraui and Aurera.

Belizeans who visit Chetumal to take advantage of the lower gas prices will be affected by the increase; however not by much, since the recent increase is still lower than what we pay here in Belize.

Online articles have suggested that four people have lost their lives amids the social unrest, and more than 1,000 others have been arrested for looting. Over 300 stores have been broken into and damaged.

Roads are blocked by truckers as people demonstrate in the streets, fires are set to several establishments as well as gas stations looted for gas, department stores and pharmacies broken into as officials try to keep the calm and contain the mob as all havoc broke loose in Mexico.