Mechanic charged for murder of elderly woman

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Police have charged Trevor Jones, a mechanic of Santa Elena Town, Cayo, with the murder of Paulina Urbelina Suarez, 61, who was shot dead at her house earlier this month.

Jones was remanded to the Hattieville Prison until Wednesday, on the strength of the signature of a Justice of the Peace (JP), because the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court was already closed by the time he was charged.

On Wednesday, Jones will officially be arraigned in Court, and will be given a date to return.

Suarez was at her house on the night of December 18, when someone entered and shot her multiple times.

Police had detained a daughter of Urbina, but released her when they could not establish a link between her and the suspected gunman.

She and her mother had reportedly had a land dispute. The daughter has reportedly left Belize.