Mayor Bradley weighs in on minimum wage increase

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley is not expressly opposed to raising the minimum wage in Belize, but says that an increase should only come after careful planning.

Bradley, speaking on the recent “Raise the Minimum Wage” march, held by Belize Leaders for Social Justice (BLSJ), said that raising the minimum wage is not a bad idea in principle, but it must be guided by a proper analysis.

“As with anything of that nature, there has to be a significant amount of public engagement and dialogue,” Bradley said. “One would have to engage in a very broad consultation, to look at what economic impact it would have on the overall growth and projections of Belize.”

Bradley said that there needs to be considerations as to whether or not the increase would end up having adverse effects such as raising the cost of living or unemployment, if businesses have to resort to increasing the prices of goods and services or lay off workers to manage the increase in operational costs.

On Saturday, June 17, the BLSJ led the march through the streets of Belize City, beginning at Constitution Park and ending at Battlefield Park. The organization called for a raise in the minimum wage from $3.30 an hour, to allow for Belizeans to deal with the increasing cost of living.

Organizations such as Citizens Organized for Liberty through Action (COLA), the Belize Progressive Party (BPP), and even the Belize Territorial Volunteers (BTV), went out to support the initiative.

The Reporter asked the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry for a comment on the issue; however the Chamber said that it is formulating its own position and would respond at a later date.