Mason’s wife walks

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Melissa Ferguson, wife of accused murderer, William “Danny” Mason, was acquitted of ‘conspiracy to commit kidnapping’ in the Belize Magistrates Court this week.

Ferguson, also known as Mila Mason, walked free of the charge after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), gave a directive to withdraw the case against her. Police Prosecutor, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, explained that the DPP gave the directive after concluding that there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a case against Ferguson.

Ferguson’s attorney, Dickie Bradley, said that he believes police arrested her simply out of spite, because they never had an actual case against Ferguson. Her charge was connected to the kidnapping and brutal execution of Dangriga pastor, Llewellyn Lucas. Lucas’ head was found in a bucket, in the back of William Mason’s pickup in July of 2016.

A week after they arrested Mason, police announced that Ferguson was wanted for questioning. She turned herself in to Belmopan police some 18 days later. Apart from having multiple names, Ferguson also has discrepancies with her actual age, because the age on her Canadian passport and Belizean driver’s licenses do not match. Police have not announced any plans to seek charges under the law for her multiple identities.

William Mason remains on remand at the Belize Central Prison, charged along with four others for Lucas’ murder. He is scheduled to return to court on February 21.