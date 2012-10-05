Man charged for murder of Belize City teen

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Belize Police Department charged a man today for the murder of 19-year-old David Andrews.

Police charged 19-year-old Frank Alexander Young, a laborer of Lord’s Bank village, for Andrews’ fatal shooting, which happened just before the Christmas holidays.

Officer Commanding the Southern Division of the Police’s Eastern Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, said that police had detained Young, but had to await the results of an identification parade before they could charge him.

David Andrews was son of well-known Belizean food vendor Ramona Carcamo, also known as” Mama Chula.” Two men on a motor cycle rode up to Andrews on Friday December 23 and shot him four times: once to the neck, twice to the arm and once to the side.

His family told the media that as far as they knew, he was not in any trouble, and did not have anyone targeting him; however, police say that by all indications, Andrew’s was the shooter’s intended target. The family also said that they believe he was lured, by someone he knew, to the location where he got shot.