Magistrate Norman Rodriguez interdicted  

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission has interdicted junior Magistrate, Norman Rodriguez from his duties after he was formally arraigned before the Chief Magistrate, Ann-Marie Smith on a charge of rape. The Commission, in a press release late last week, said it would place Rodriguez on half-pay until it makes another decision as to his fate.

This is the second time in 13 years that Rodriguez is charged with a sexual offense. Rodriquez, who celebrated his 48th birthday this week, is accused of the rape of a 27 year-old woman who said she had been intimately involved with him briefly, about five years ago.

This is the first time in Belize’s history that a sitting magistrate has been accused of such a criminal offence. Because junior magistrates, particularly those entering the first year of employment, are hired through the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, the Commission is the body that decides the fate of accused/convicted judges.

The Commission has similar functions like the Public Services Commission, only that it caters to members of the judiciary. It comprises five members, including a representative from the PSU, and the Chief Justice, who is the chair. It makes decisions on hiring, termination of services and disciplinary actions pertaining to newly employed magistrates.

Rodriguez was appointed as a magistrate in October and has a five-year bond with the government.