Ladyville Health Center gets an upgrade

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Today the United States Army, South and the Government of Belize held a joint inauguration of a new facility for the Ladyville Health Center.

The facility was designed to increase the capacity of the existing health center, to enable health officials to better serve the growing population of the Ladyville and Lords Bank communities. The US Army, in collaboration with partners from Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, and the Belize Defense Force, constructed the facility under the Beyond the Horizons (BTH) 2017 initiative.

Major Perez de Jesus of the US Army explained that the task force in charge of the construction realized that the original design for the new building did not include a wheelchair ramp, so they had to design and purchase the material for the ramp as a separate project.

Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ramon Figueroa said that the health sector will benefit from the construction of the building and several other facilities over the country, but also through free medical clinics at the community level, through the BTH project.

BTH is a US $11.5 million project, which encompasses infrastructure works and medical clinics and other humanitarian aid in Belize this year. The program began in April and will conclude this month. By the end of the project, around 2000 US soldiers would have visited Belize to help with the various projects.