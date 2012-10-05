Kidney Association walking for awareness

By Benjamin Flowers

The Belize Kidney Association is inviting the public to come out and walk to raise awareness about kidney disease, with its Annual Kidney Walk on Saturday, March 3.

The event starts off at the ITVET compound at 5:30 a.m. and will head down Freetown Road, Princess Margaret Drive, New Town Baracks, Marine Parade, Taiwan Street, Cork Street, North Front Street, Queen St., Daly St., Craig St., Barack Road, back up Freetown and ending back at the ITVET.

KAB President, Oscar Itch, explained that the event is important to the association because more Belizeans need to know about kidney disease and its causes.

“There is a large amount of persons suffering from hypertension and diabetes which are the leading causes of kidney disease. So we want to bring awareness so people can take more measures to look after their health,” Itch said.

He added that the association uses the opportunity to raise funds by selling T-shirts, and that interested persons call the office 222-5618 or email at [email protected] to support the association’s various efforts on behalf of kidney patients and their families.

Established in 2003, the KAB provides financial assistance for traveling and other expenses associated with getting treatment, as well sponsoring one or two haemodialysis treatments, as well as counseling and support services for patients and relatives coping with the morbidity of kidney disease.

This year’s walk comes days before the celebration of World Kidney Day, being celebrated on March 8, under the theme “Kidneys and women’s health. Include, Value, Empower.”