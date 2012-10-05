Jaguars attack and kill farmer

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The badly decomposed body of a man, whom it is believed was attacked and killed by jaguars, was pulled out of a well in Progresso village, Orange Walk town early Friday morning.

The body of 45 year-old Baltazar Lino was pulled from a 5-foot deep well on his farm.

Due to the condition of the body, an onsite post mortem was conducted. The pathologist told family members that Lino died as a result of a jaguar attack. Lino had a large cut wound to his neck.

Jaguars are said to roam the immediate area, and the family says that they found swveral scratch marks around the well where the body was discovered.

Lino was last seen by family members on Wednesday April 12, after he told them that he was going to do some farming. They, however became concerned when his dogs returned home without him. When they checked at the farm, they discovered Lino at the bottom of the well.

Lino had no children.