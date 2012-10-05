JAGUAR JUNIOR BUDDY CELEBRATES #11!

There was so much excitement in the air as we marked “jaguar ambassador” Junior Buddy’s 11th year with a roaring good time! As always, our VIP guests included some of our friends from neighboring St. Agnes Anglican School. Many of these students in the Standard 4 & 5 classes grew up attending Junior’s famous fun parties and know his birthday song by heart. Party guests also included folks hailing from the far away District of Toledo.

Our colleagues from Ya’axché Conservation Trust (YCT) worked to bring some special students from Aguacate Village up to the Zoo for Junior Buddy’s Big Day. Farmers in Aguacate that have experienced conflict with jaguars over livestock have worked with YCT to implement successful deterrents, such as fencing, lights, and bringing their vulnerable cattle close to their homes at night. These actions have helped to prevent jaguars from ever getting a “taste” for livestock. As a result, they are likely not to become “problem jaguars”, which would put them at great risk. And this means that the jaguars remain content in the wild, and the people living nearby, remain safe and happy. A true win-win! The students that came to the festivities were proven “jaguar experts” and were excited to see Junior Buddy up close, after learning so much about this happy-go-lucky jaguar in their home village.

And how about this for a fun activity: A sing-along of Junior Buddy’s own special song, while 3 “back-up dancers” in jaguar costumes entertained the crowd. Everyone definitely got into a roaring jaguar party mood! Party guests took turns getting wild- looking face painting, solving a jaguar themed treasure hunt, and, of course, visiting the birthday boy himself. The traditional “birthday bone” appeared on a flower festooned tray to the delight of all. But the MOST delighted of all in the crowd was the birthday boy himself. In a matter of seconds, the huge bone was launched over the exhibit fence, and smashed into the pond. Jaguar Junior Buddy wasted no time diving in after his birthday treat. Climbing out soaking wet, he dragged that big bone prize in front of all of his admirers, who enjoyed watching him gnaw it to pieces.

For more than a decade now, Junior Buddy is credited with opening the eyes and hearts of thousands of people, on behalf of his magnificent species. Happy Birthday to the most special Jaguar in the Whole Wide World!