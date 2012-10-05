“HIV infections on the rise in the Caribbean,” says UN HIV Envoy

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

United Nations Special Envoy on HIV to the Caribbean, Dr. Edward Greene says findings in the 2016 UNAIDS Gap report state that HIV infections are on the rise in the Caribbean.

Greene pointed out that Cuba and Jamaica were two of the leading countries for new infections and that the rise in new infections was prevalent in older men.

“One of my colleagues has flippantly referred to this as the ‘Viagra Effect’,” Greene said.

He added that after 10 years of decline in the prevalence rate, the Caribbean has witnessed a 9 percent overall increase in new HIV infections. Greene also pointed out that less than 50 percent of the people in the region living with AIDS are receiving treatment. It is estimated that only 2 out of every 5 persons in the region know their status.

In Belize, 2016 HIV data is still not available for public information; however the comparative data from the Ministry of Health showed that there were 239 new cases of HIV reported in 2015, which was up from the 226 reported in 2014.

In an effort to reduce new infections, health sector stakeholders are engaging in continuous education campaigns, encouraging Belizeans to use condoms during every sexual encounter outside of marriage.

One such event is the Regional Testing Day Activity, being held on June 30, at locations countrywide.