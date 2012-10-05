Health authorities monitor for increases in gastroenteritis

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

With the onset of the rainy season, the Ministry of Health is keeping a closer look out for spikes in incidents of gastroenteritis, according to Chief Executive Officer in that ministry, Ramon Figueroa.

Figueroa explained that due to issues like sanitation and water contamination, the onset of the rainy season is usually accompanied by high incidents of people being admitted to the hospital with sever vomiting and diarrhea.

“These things are cyclical, what we’re checking to make sure is that there isn’t a spike that goes above the normal range,” He added.

He went on to say that the Ministry, through the Public Health Department, conducts site inspections at the various food outlets and streetside stalls to ensure compliance of health standards to maintain their permits; however, keeping the public safe is not the sole responsibility of the Ministry.

Figueroa spoke on the role of the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) and of individuals, community members, and food vendors to ensure that the environment remains clean, to mitigate incidents of gastroenteritis.

Last year, a rota virus broke out in Dangriga, causing an above-normal spike in gastroenteritis cases. The Ministry, after becoming appraised of the situation, conducted an investigation, determined the cause, and went on a campaign to manage the situation. Figueroa, said that those efforts continued into this year.

Gastroenteritis, also known as

infectious diarrhea, is an inflam-

mation of the gastrointestinal tract that involves the stomach and small intestine. It is unrelated to influenza, though it has been called the “stomach flu”.