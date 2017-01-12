Happening now: First House Meeting for 2017; New Speaker takes oath

By Marion Ali, Assitant Editor

Retured nurse, Laura Longsworth has been sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Longsworth was sworn in an hour ago during the first House meeting for 2017. She promised to insist that the manner in which the Members carry themselves is held high and that respect for one another is adhered to in the National Assembly.

Also during the first part of the meeting, Area Representative for Mesopotamia, Michael Finnegan presented a motion to have suspended People’s United Party (PUP) Cayo South Member, Julius Espat reinstated at the next sitting of the House.

Espat was suspended by former Speaker, Michael Peyrefitte in late August of 2016, after he was deemed to have displayed unparliamentary behaviour, and was physically removed.

The Reporter will have details of the House meeting later.