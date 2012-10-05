Government issues condolence on the passing of Bishop O.P. Martin

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The Government of Belize has issued a press release, expressing condolences on the passing of Reverend Bishop Osmond Peter Martin (retired).

The release issued deepest condolences to family, friends and the Roman Catholic community on the passing of the Bishop, who served the community with great dedication, faith and apostolic vision.

Bishop Martin passed away at the age of 86 at his home in Dangriga Town on Thursday February 16th. He had been ailing for quite some time and had officially handed in his resignation to the Vatican in December, 2007 at the age of 75.

Bishop Martin served the Catholic Community for almost 40 years, beginning with his orientation to priesthood in 1957.

He served in his capacity of pastor for many years in several districts. In 1982 he was elevated to bishop and later in 1984, he was named Bishop of Belize and Belmopan.