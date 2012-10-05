GOB speaks out on violence against Palestinians

By Benjamin Flowers

The Government of Belize today condemned the violence against Palestinians occurring in the Gaza Strip and called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

GOB said that it had been monitoring “with deep concern, the violence at the Israel-Gaza border, which has claimed the lives of 60 people, some of them children, and left countless more injured.

“The Government of Belize strongly condemns the use of force by the Israel Defense Force against Palestinian civilians, who have a right to peaceful protest. Belize calls for an end to the violence, and for restraint to be exercised by the Israeli military,” GOB said.

GOB also sent its sympathies to the injured and bereaved as a result of the incident, and reaffirmed its position in the Israel-Palestine conflict, of supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination in an independent, contiguous and viable State of Palestine.

GOB called for the two nations to live side by side within secure and mutually recognized borders; in peace and security. The conflict in the area contentious area escalated within the past few weeks with the decision taken by the United States to move its Embassy to Jerusalem.