Fuel rationing causes alarm

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Last weekend motorists, and by extension everyone who rely on transportation to move from point A to point B, suffered a degree of panic when the announcement was made that fuel was being rationed since last Friday and that the reason for its rationing was that the government had not paid the for the shipment of fuel that was docked at our port.

That information was erroneous, according to the government, which issued a press release this week debunking that claim. The Reporter learned that the “Syrtos” oil tanker, carrying 38,000 barrels of fuel from Curacao, had been sitting in our harbour to unload since last Wednesday but was not paid for the shipment. The fault, according to John Mencias, the vice chairman of the part government-owned company APBEL (Alba Petrocaribe Belize Energy Limited) which supplies the fuel, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, SA) has not paid Syrtos because of the sanctions that the US imposed on Venezuela last August, which prohibit that country from accessing international banks to transfer the payments to PDVSA.

Mencias, who is APBEL’s deputy chairman explained to the media this week that PUMA is the company responsible for providing fuel to the Belize market and that PUMA, which places the order with its trader Trafigura, which then places the order with APBEL and other sources, including Guatemala and Curacao.

“It is a situation between PDVSA and vessel’s owners. This is not the first time that this has happened. People are saying the government is somehow responsible for paying the ship. The government of Belize is not involved in this at all,” Mencias assured. He went on to explain that the parties concerned arranged an escrow (temporary) account to deposit the US $8.9 million for PDVSA so that it could be transferred as early as possible.

When the Reporter made checks at the gas stations on Tuesday morning to inquire whether the rationing was still in place, we learned that they had received fuel and were not given any instructions to continue limiting the amount of fuel to motorists.

This week, PUP Leader, John Briceno weighed in on the issue, saying that the unavailability of fuel for a sustained period in Belize would further cripple our economy.

Mencias said that PUMA sourced diesel and kerosene from Guatemala and that by this weekend a shipment of Premium and Regular fuel will also come by road from Guatemala. These shipments are to offset the demands that Venezuela can no longer meet for Belize.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza was in Belizean as well as the other countries in the region which Venezuela supplies fuel to. His purpose here, and in those countries was to meet with the leaders of these countries to discuss the PetroCaribe agreement. Arreaza assured Prime Minister Dean Barrow that Venezuela will continue the program as best they can, considering the sanctions that the US has imposed on that country. Under the PetroCaribe agreement, the Belize government is allowed 60 percent of the fuel it purchases from Venezuela on low interest credit.

The sanctions that the US imposed against Venezuela last August prohibit American financial institutions from providing new money to the Venezuelan government or the state oil company, PDVSA. They also restrict the Venezuelan oil giant’s US subsidiary, Citgo, from sending dividends back to Venezuela and ban trading in two bonds the government recently issued to circumvent its increasing isolation from Western financial markets.