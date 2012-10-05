Foreigner charged for Placencia Airport scam

By Michelle Sutherland

The owner of a New York Investment Firm who has ties to Belize was arrested in New York on Wednesday of this week by federal prosecutors for allegedly scamming over 21 million dollars in funds from private investors for the construction of an international airport in Placencia.

Brent Borland 48, principal of Borland Capital Group and co-founder of Placencia Group was charged on Wednesday with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy count for allegedly promising investors double-digital rates of investment returns related to temporary “bridge” financing for the Placencia airport, investment which was protected by pledges of real estate as collateral.

During the scam which reportedly ran from 2014 through March 2018 persons who invested in the Belize Infrastructure Fund lost majority of their finances while Borland is said to have diverted close to $6 million in funds to a private account which was owned and controlled by himself and his wife, moneys which were later used to fund lavish lifestyles for, credit card bills, mortgage payments, luxury automobiles, beach club membership and private school tuitions for the kids.

If convicted Borland can face up to 20 years in prison for each count while authorities are seeking to recoup illegal profits, impose civil fines and obtain an asset freeze.

Borland is know in Belize as the managing partner of The Placencia Group, a real estate and infrastructure development in Placencia.