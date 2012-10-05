Football players paid by BDF?

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

Information on who exactly were members of the team for the Belize Defense Force (BDF) in 2009, when they were the Belize Premier League champions proved difficult to come by this week, because nobody who the media contacted seemed to know about it, or was willing to talk.

Documents were leaked this week showing payments to the tune of around $50,000, made over a two-month period to football players who were not known to be members of the BDF. Also on that payroll were payments for an assistant coach and a coach; payments which exceeded the monthly salaries of BDF recruits.

The revelation drew resentment from BDF soldiers and volunteers, who felt that a portion of the limited funds allocated for their force was invested on players who had no part in the military itself, and whose allowances amounted to more, in some cases, than what they earn as soldiers. The soldiers felt the team players should be part of the military, or if they are not, that their salaries should come from elsewhere.

Current Cabinet Secretary, Carlos Perdomo was the Minister of Defense at the time, and when the Reporter press tried to reach him on Thursday afternoon, we were asked to call the BDF about the matter.

That reference was a dead end, because earlier this week when BDF Commandant, Brigadier General David Jones spoke to the media, he said he could not comment on what took place in 2009 because he was not in charge at that time. He did say, however, that the team’s football players are now required to join the military as volunteer soldiers and their salaries are processed through that medium.

“The BDF does hire players and they get pulled into the volunteers [element]. Once they become a volunteer member, then they get paid as volunteer soldiers and they serve the BDF. So before any person is playing on the football team, he has to be a volunteer soldier,” Jones told the media .