Food drive in memory of “Remo” Clarke

The Kareem Clarke Memorial Fund held a food drive last weekend, the first of three annual events, in honor of the slain Kremandala journalist.

Ten months after Clarke’s fatal shooting, representatives of the Fund gathered outside three Belize City supermarkets on Saturday May 7, to collect donations of canned food an non-perishable food items.

Those locations were: Brodies Downton and on the Philip Goldson Highway, and at K-Park in the King’s park area. The proceeds from the food drive went to the the St. Joseph feeding program, and the feeding program ran by Joel “Dara” Robinson. The fund managed to get grocery items valued at around $1,371.

“While it was less than the 2 thousand 1 hundred dollars collected last year, the Kareem Clarke Memorial Fund is grateful to all contributors who donated to programs that provide warm meals to students,” the Fund said.

The food drive is the first of two, scheduled for this year. Since mid-2015, the fund has held several activities.

Kareem Jabbor Clarke was fatally shot at around 1 a.m. on July 6, 2015. He was shot five times: one to the left side of his forehead, one to the back of his head, along with one to the abdomen, right upper back and middle of the back.

Police investigations indicated that his shooting was a random act of violence, committed by a minor who was drugged and high off marijuana. The police said that the shooter would have shot anyone he came across and that Clarke just happened to be the one he met.

That minor has since been charged with murder and remanded to the Belize Central Prison.

Members of the media who were close friends of Clarke, formed the fund to promote the things Clarke valued in life: of those things, was a heavy emphasis on education. The food items collected in the drive ensure that primary school children have a healthy meal so they can learn.