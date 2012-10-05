Fire destroys house in Orange Walk

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A young mother and her two children are homeless after a fire destroyed their house early Saturday.

Police say that at around 4:20 a.m., they responded to a report of a house fire on Crab Fish Street, Trial village and observed a wooden house engulfed in flames.

According to Jennifer Zuniga, 19, she woke up to the strong smell of smoke; checked her kitchen and saw her stove on fire. Zuniga was onky able to exit the house with her two children without injury, but lost everything.

Investigations to determine the cause od the fire continue.