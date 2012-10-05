Fatal traffic accident claims life

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The lifeless body of a Trial Farm resident was pulled from out of the wrecked remains of a red Toyota Rav4 in Orange Walk Town early on Sunday morning.

The man identified as Reymond Hendricks, 52, was a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained head injuries and was transported to the Northern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities say that at around 7:20 a.m., they responded to the scene of the accident and found the driver of the vehicle, Raymond Dominguez, 20, of Otro Benque Road, suffering from abrasions to his forehead.

Police investigations revealed that Dominguez was travelling on the Belize Corozal Road near the coener of Cemetary Road when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a lamp post.

Dominguez was issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution as police investigations into the incident continues.