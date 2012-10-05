Falling tree kills girl

A 10-year-old girl died this morning after the tree her grandfather was cutting, fell on her.

Valentino Teul, 58, of San Antonio, Toledo was cutting a tree in his yard on Friday, May 18th, and did not notice his grandaughter was nearby. As the the trunk fell, it hit her and they rushed Emilda Che to the San Antonio Polyclinic.

She died a few minutes later while receiving treatment.