Fabers Road needs help

By Benjamin Flowers

The 2017 rainy season got off an active start, and drivers traveling on Fabers Road are learning that the road needs repairs and quickly.

Specifically the area of Fabers Road turning off Central American Boulevard near Sister Clara Muhammad Primary school, down to the police substation, has become difficult for drivers pedestrians and cyclists alike, given the huge holes filled with water, and the numerous small pot holes.

Belize City Mayor Darrell Bradley explained, this week, that the council has no short term plans to fix Fabers Road, except for a grading which he says will happen “soon.”

Bradley added that the council has a quotation from a company to do repair works in the area from the school to the police sub-station, however, he maintains that the ideal fix for Fabers Road is to concrete the entire length of it. He stated previously that the project would take some $6 million, and that the council needs to source those funds.

Bradley also said that in the Belize City Master Plan, the city is looking to use Fabers Road as the main vain of entrance into Belize City from the George Price Highway, in the distant future. In the meantime, the area is vulnerable to worsening, as the rains and tropical cyclones continue to form throughout the season.