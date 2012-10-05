Do’s and don’ts to having a better night’s sleep

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Dietitians and health experts say the foods and other things we consume before bedtime play a major role in the quality of sleep we enjoy.

Foods to consume before bedtime

Milk and dairy products contain a sleep-promoting substance called tryptophan and are highly-recommended before bedtime. Some other foods that contain high amounts of tryptophan are: nuts, seeds, bananas, honey, and eggs.

If dairy products are not favoured for lactose or other related issues, carbohydrate-rich foods are encouraged as part of the last meal. Carbohydrates are thought to increase the level of sleep-inducing tryptophan in the blood. Hence, snacking on cereal and milk, yogurt and crackers, or bread and cheese is not a bad idea.

Things to avoid at bedtime

For people who suffer from insomnia, eating a meal may help you sleep, but experts advise against binging. A heavy meal means your digestive system will have to work harder to process the volume of food and that may make you uncomfortable.

Research shows that people who eat fatty foods, particularly at night, gain weight and experience a disruption in their sleep cycles. A heavy meal activates digestion, which can lead to several night-time trips to the bathroom.

Coffee is not recommended as part of a nightly meal because the caffeine in it might disrupt your sleep. Even moderate caffeine can cause sleep disturbances, experts say. Less obvious caffeine sources like chocolate, cola, tea, and decaffeinated coffee are suggested in order to attain a better sleep.

Some medications can also create sleeping problems, even though they are prescribed to address specific health issues. Some drugs such as pain relievers, weigh loss pills, diuretics and cold and cough medicines may contain much more caffeine than a cup of coffee. Checking the label on the drug information sheet would help to determine whether they should be taken earlier than at bedtime.

Alcohol may help you fall asleep faster, but it may also cause you to experience restlessness, headaches, night sweats and even nightmares. Experts advise that each drink should be followed by a glass of water to dilute the alcohol’s effects on the body.

Meat lovers will probably find it difficult to turn down a slice of steak as part of the supper menu, but protein-rich foods are hard to digest at night. While protein intake is encouraged for lunch or dinner, and is an essential part of our daily intake, it can be a poor choice for bedtime.

While staying hydrated throughout the day is key to having a healthy body, cutting down your fluid intake before bedtime is advised to avoid an interrupted sleep with frequent trips to the bathroom.

Smokers again have bad news because the nicotine in their cigarettes is a stimulant with similar effects to that of caffeine. Having a cigarette before bedtime can cause sleep interruptions. If you have a heart condition, it can also cause palpitations.