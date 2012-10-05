DJ Hard Rock’s suspected killer caught

By Michelle Sutherland

After 3 weeks, the man believed to be behind the cold blooded assassination of Andrew Ian Bennett Sr., the beloved DJ known as Hard Rock, has been detained and charged for murder.

David Richard Arnold, 25, was apprehended at a bus stop in Ontario village, Cayo at 11:45 on Tuesday, June 13.

Arnold, a construction worker of Armadillo Street In Belize City, was residing at a house in Camalote village for the last few weeks, but was nabbed by a joint operation between Belmopan police and Special Branch.

On May 24, just before 8:00 p.m., Bennett was killed by a gunman who fired as many as 10 shots at him while he was seated under a bus stop on Central American Boulevard.

Bennett was shot multiple times to his head and chest and even though he tried to flee his attacker he collapsed dead on the scene.