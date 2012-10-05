Denys Barrow appointed to CCJ

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), the highest court of appeal on civil and criminal matters in Belize and the Caribbean, has found a replacement for one of its judges scheduled to leave the organization in May.

Denys Barrow, one of Belize’s leading attorneys, is scheduled to leave in June for Port of Spain, Trinidad to take up the vacant post as a member of the CCJ.

Barrow said the terms of his contract have already been finalized. However, he will continue to work privately until his departure.

Barrow commented that as part of the CCJ, he will not be active in any matter that he was previously involved with. Neither will there be any expectations to sit on any matter relating to the Government of Belize.

Barrow has served as the primary, private legal counsel to the government of Belize. He has also served as a Justice of the Belize Court of Appeal.

Barrow served as a high court judge in St. Lucia and the British Virgin Islands between 2000 and 2005 and as a Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

Barrow will be a tenured judge of the CCJ, who can serve until his retirement.

The CCJ is the highest court of appeal on civil and criminal matters for the national courts of Belize, Barbados and Guyana. It also settles disputes between CARICOM member states.