Dara gets another award for his “mission”

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Joel “Dara” Robinson, known in most sectors for his tireless effort to keep hungry schoolchildren fed, has earned another award for his “mission”, and a donation towards his effort.

The philanthropist was recognized at the recent international forum, Leadercast, which congregates leaders in various communities to simulcast in a live stream event from Atlanta, Georgia, focusing on the leaders of our respective communities.

Robinson, who was invited along with his common-law-wife, Melanie Murray, was acknowledged for his commitment to feed Belize City’s most underprivileged primary school children at his humble abode each school day, at the event on Saturday in Belize City.

Dr Dionne Miranda, managing director at Chamberlain Consulting, told the Reporter at the event that “realistically we have to look within our communities and find leaders who are displaying not only values that a leader has, but also have the behaviours that accompany these good traits. We looked everywhere. We wanted to find out who was that person and when we came down to it, we found that Dara Robinson is one of the few Belizeans who really extol the values of true leadership.”

Chamberlain Consulting, the local representative for Leadercast, looked for someone who put people first, displayed excellence in what they do do, and who possessed integrity, displayed authenticity and discipline. The group found that Robinson has displayed bravery, for giving to children even when he may not have anything left for himself; that he has vision, for simply wanting to ensure that children do not go to sleep hungry; all-inclusiveness, for having used the universal message of Bob Marley to bring people together for the cause; and insight, for knowing what he needs and how to get it done.

Robinson, who was surprised by the gesture, told the Reporter he doesn’t do what he does for the accolades and recognition, but simply to feed hungry children fed.

“Da neva something I had down fi seh deh things ya wa bring mi awards and people wa glorify me,” Robinson said in his natural Creole tongue. “I just respect it and I seh I appreciate that people look pah mi pah wa different way, but ih nuh change my ego, no,” he added.

But while Robinson has been getting up each morning and putting together hot plates of healthy food for the children, his own health has been an issue. He shared with the Reporter that he recently discovered that health conditions he has been experiencing are the result of Diabetes. He said that he has been prescribed a strict diet and is on medication to control his medical condition.

Chamberlain said it is for efforts such as what Robinson has continuously displayed that singles him out as this year’s Leadercast awardee: “He’s a leader worth following because he shows us that we don’t have to come from anywhere high, we don’t have to have $1 million in the bank. Sometimes people just need your presence, your time, your energy, and your love. And Dara believes in these children and the fact that the food they eat today will create the generation that will sustain this country economically for the future.”