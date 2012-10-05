Dangriga Day held today at Y-Not

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The second annual Dangriga Day enters day two today at Y-Not Island in that municipality.

In declaring the event open, Mayor Francis Humphreys underscored the importance of preserving culture and diversity, expressing his wish that the potpourri that makes up “Culture Capital” could someday help lead to Dangriga becoming a City.

The cultural event features more than 30 booths, musical and other entertainment, food, drinks, family games, ferris wheel and children’s rides.

The Dangriga Town Board will use the proceeds from the entrance fees to purchase equipment to maintain Dangriga’s streets.