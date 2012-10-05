“Courtenay sold out Belize”, says GOB

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Government of Belize, in the face of another legal battle with Michael Ashcroft, is calling out PUP Senator Eamon Courtenay for betraying his country.

Courtenay was present in a Washington D.C. court this week, in a new case regarding the loan agreement with the People’s United Party and Ashcroft for Universal Health Services UHS. GOB pointed out that Courtenay discarded his duties as a Senator to assist Ashcroft in his legal battle against Belize.

“He left Wednesday’s session of the Special Senate inquiry prematurely, long before the most important witnesses could be heard, so that he could depart to Washington in the service of the Ashcroft Alliance,” the UDP said.

The UDP reiterated its call for Courtenay to lose his privileges as a Senator.

Earlier this week, the UDP had called for Courtenay’s resignation or removal from the Senate, for his role in challenging Belizean law, for the sake of Ashcroft. Courtenay filed constitutional challenges on behalf of Ashcroft’s companies, for the Central Bank of Belize (International Immunities) Act and the Crown Proceedings (Amendment) Act.

Those acts, which Courtenay supported in the Senate, were passed in an effort to safeguard Belize’s assets in the United States, from being taken by Ashcroft as a part of an arbitration award handed down by the London Court of International Arbitration’s (LCIA).

“…absolutely no one in this chamber, myself included, will vote against a bill that seeks to give further immunity to the assets held by the Central Bank. No one”, Courtenay said, when the Senate debated the laws.