City cops getting tough on gangs as murders spike

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

With the recent surge of murders to start the new year, the police department’s top brass this week, sent a clear message to gang members and affiliates that the police will be increasing the pressure on known criminals.

At a media briefing held on Tuesday at the Racoon Street police station, the three Eastern Division Commanders announced that the department would no longer be tolerating gang members and offering leniency for committing crimes.

Commanders for the Eastern Division’s Northern, Southern and Rural formations indicated that police would be increasing patrols in the gang infested areas, and conducting frequent stop and search procedures on persons in vehicles and on motorcycles in a crackdown to curb the current crime wave. Eastern Division South Commander, ACP Chester Williams said that in the weeks to come, it is the gang members who will complain of harassment.

“My message is, I have been here for one year and six months, during that period of time we have tried a new approach to policing. And while that initiative will continue, I will be sending out someone to those persons who have not taken advantage of that one year and six months to decide whether or not they want to change their lifestyle.

The style of policing has changed, where they are concerned in the sense that you cannot be out there committing crimes, pushing others to commit crime and think that you can call me and I will rescue you, or take the police off your back.

That will not happen! The strike team has been given different directives this morning …

This year, 2017 is the year that we will part company with those gangs. They must understand that they must shape up.”

Eastern Division North Commander, ACP Desiree Phillips asked for public support in assisting the officers in their fight against crime.

She emphasized that tackling the problem would require more than police involvement. She urged all stakeholders to play an active role in helping to curb the epidemic.

Police say they will focus on reaching out to the younger generation, as this is the group most vulnerable to being recruited by gangs to carry out violent acts. Various patrol strategies will be put into effect as well as more aggressive policing presence on the streets.