CARICOM supports Venezuela despite 4 break-aways

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro has received overwhelming support from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to remain a member of the Organization of American States (OAS), despite that at least four member states break ranks on the matter.

Regional foreign ministers who ended the 20th meeting of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) in Barbados on Friday discussed the matter.

St. Lucia, Guyana, Jamaica and the Bahamas did not support Venezuela, but COFCOR Chairman, Sir Louis Straker played down their dissent, saying CARICOM would not abandon Venezuela in its time of need.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Deputy Prime Minister said: “There might be one or two countries [that may not join the majority], but overwhelmingly, CARICOM is in support of Venezuela.”

He reminded the one that did not support Venezuela that they should give their support to the South American country in its time of need because it has been a pro-CARICOM catalyst and has done more for CARICOM than some deveoped countries have.

“It is much to our detriment if we allow ourselves to be manipulated into a situation, where we side with the bigger powers who are stirring up things in Venezuela and want regime change. We should not go that way,” Straker advised.

“There are those who want to impose their will and stir up strife in Venezuela and we will not support that kind of thing, and no amount of pressure can be brought on St Vincent and the Grenadines or on CARICOM,” he continued.

Straker had harsh words for OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, who had demanded that Venezuela call new elections or face dismissal from OAS membership.

Venezuela has been plagued by violent protests that have resulted in 40 deaths since April.

Operatives for the opposition have been demanding early elections, freedom for jailed activists, foreign aid to offset the economic crisis, and autonomy for the Opposition-controlled legislature.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan embassy in Belize invited the media to a press conference on Friday to give its government’s perspective on the events happening in that country.

Venezuelan Charge d’Affaires, Miguel Castillo Pena, said that the unrests date back to 1999 when his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez was President. He said the Venezuelan opposition, with support from bigger countries, has used the media to exaggerate the situation, making it appear as if though it is a widespread problem in Venezuela.

“It is important to mention, especially for the people of Belize that Venezuela is a country ruled by a president and not a parliament. So it means that the main functions of governing the country falls on the president of the country, which of course you know that the constitutional president of Venezuela is Mr. Nicholas Maduro who was elected by the people in a democratic election in 2003,” he informed.

(In the picture: Luis Castillo-Pena and Translator, Rudy Aguilar)