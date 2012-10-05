Car jacker gets 7 years jail time

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Justice was swift and landed a 22 year-old car jacker behind bars on a seven-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to charges brought against him for the robbery of a Belize City taxi man earlier this week.

San Ignacio resident, Shawn Rodriguez appeared before Senior Magistrate Sharon Frazer on April 20, and was charged with ‘robbery’ and ‘deadly means of harm’. He pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and pleaded for leniency since it was a first time offence.

Rodriguez is expected back in court on June 2, to answer to the charge of ‘deadly means of harm.

According to reports on Tuesday April 18, 57 year-old Ernesto Robinson picked up Rodriguez and took him to a location on Western Avenue, however upon reaching the said location, the passenger refused to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, he placed a knife to his throat and demanded that he hand over the vehicle. As a result, Robinson sustained cut wounds to his neck and face and managed to jump out of the vehicle, which the culprit took possession of and sped off down the George Price highway.

Police say they quickly responded to the scene and set chase behind. The vehicle flipped over and came to a halt at mile 14 on the highway. A quick search of the immediate area resulted in Rodriguez’ apprehension and detention. He was also found in possession of a small pen knife, believed to be the weapon used to commit the crime.