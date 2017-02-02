Bob Marley tribute set for Sunday

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

For the 15th consecutive year, the music of legendary Jamaican artist Bob Marley will, on Sunday, entertain patrons and supporters of Joel “Dara” Robinson’s charity drive to feed hungry schoolchildren.

Robinson shared with the Reporter that the event continues to grow each year, and more people are latching onto the idea with a relatively new twist of providing monetary donations to people who also need medical attention.

Robinson said this year, there are two people whom he will help to receive urgent medical treatment, by using the concert to promote their needs and to appeal for money donations for them.

Sunday’s concert will start at 4:00 p.m., at the Belize Pickwick tennis court on Newtown Barracks and Robinson invites attendees to also take food items or meat to help with his feeding program. A food barrel and an ice box will be at the event for that purpose.

Entrance fee to the family-oriented event is $10 and going by last year’s turn-out, Robinson is expecting to see more than 1,200 patrons this time. The philanthropist uses the proceeds from this and other events throughout the year to feed 40 underprivileged primary school children with a hot meal at lunchtime on schooldays at his home on Dunn Street in Belize City.