BNTU calls for voter re-registration

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Belize National Teacher’s Union (BNTU) is calling on the Government of Belize to ensure that it holds a voter re-registration exercise as soon as possible.

The BNTU said this week that it has been following the Senate Inquiry into the Auditor General’s Special Audit Report of the Immigration and Nationality Department, and has become concerned about what the investigation has revealed.

The Union said that the testimonies have revealed a wanton distribution of Belizean nationality certificates that it feels are both questionable and illegal, leading to thousands of unqualified persons participating in Belize’s elections.

“The BNTU believes that our sacred democracy has been greatly compromised, and tarnished by these malpractices and we feel it is most urgent that the necessary corrective measures be put in place,” the BNTU said.

The Union went on to say that under the Constitution of Belize, the government should hold a voter re-registration exercise every 10 years. The Union called out both major political parties for using Statutory Instruments to delay what is mandated by the supreme law of Belize.

The BNTU explained that the last voter re-registration exercise was carried out in 1997, and called upon all other unions, civil society organizations, and the public to support the cause and ensure that voter re-registration takes place in 2017.