The early skills a child learns from one to five are of such critical importance to his future academic success, that the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has dedicated the entire month of March as Early Childhood Stimulation Month. Activities kicked off with a massive parade of tiny tots from 32 preschools, along with their teachers and parents, who marched from the Memorial Park through the streets of downtown Belize City to the Constitution Park on Thursday morning, March 1.

“Birth to Eight – Children Must Play!” is the theme chosen by the Education ministry, which has also made Literacy – a National Priority. Minister of Education Hon. Patrick Faber and his public relations officer Yashmin Juan led the parade; Faber has made it his mission to help these nascent Belizeans acquire alphabetical, numerical and cognitive skills as early as possible, to give them a head start for when they enter primary school.

Children learn best by doing in these early years; so childhood play is important to help these young Belizeans develop social and motor skills, hence this month’s theme. They came from far and near to this morning’s rally at the Memorial Park, including the Sandhill Community Pre-school, Crooked Tree Pre-school and Harmony Pre-School from Harmonyville. It was a very warm day, and the students received refreshments when they arrived at Constitution Park on Cemetery Road, from where they dispersed.

Other participating preschools included:the Anglican Diocesan Preschool, Bernice Yorke Institute of Learning, Bethany Baptist Preschool,Community Helpers Firm Foundation, Wesley PreSchool, St. Martin De Porres, Church of Christ, Our Lady of Lourdes RC, James Garbutt Seventh Day Adventist, Lloyd Coffin Community, Ethel Vargas, Sunshine Stimulation Center, Star Brite, Mustard Seed, Stepping Stones, Pickstock Community, Liberty Community, Kiddies’ Campus, City Early Childhood Education Center, Building Blocks Preschool, Happy Days Preschool – “Where learning is fun”, PETS Preschool, Pilgrim Fellowship Preschool, Pine Street Community Preschool, Small World, Stella Maris Academy for the Deaf, Y.W.C.A. – “Preparing Young Minds to Succeed”,Unity Star Child Pre-School, and Valgarten.

With the Love FM annual Bandfest only three weeks away, schools marching bands were also eager to strut their stuff, and no less than five school bands provided musical accompaniment for the young marchers: Wesley Upper School band, Anglican Cathedral College, Wesley College, Holy Redeemer School Band and Gwen Lizarraga High School band.