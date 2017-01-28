Bird flu back on the rise

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The Avian influenza is again spreading rapidly across the world and is putting the global poultry industry on the edge. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already on high alert as human cases of the influenza were recently detected in China.

WHO has since called on all countries to closely monitor the outbreak of the deadly virus in birds and poultry and to promptly report any human case that could signal the start of a flu pandemic. Humans are also urged to not come into physical contact with birds or poultry and to avoid raw consumption of poultry or eggs.

The virus has already spread across Europe and Asia in the last year, resulting in large-scale slaughtering of affected poultry. According to the WHO, nearly 40 countries have reported new outbreak of the influenza.

According to an online publication, scientist are saying that the virus is rapidly changing since it was recently discovered in cats in Korea. Scientists also believe that the deadly influenza spreads from country to country in the droppings of migratory flocks of birds, and can survive on truck tires, clothing, and dust particles.

The human infection typically occurs when the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or when inhaled. Droppings from infected poultry are usually contaminated when it becomes dried and when it is powered into dust, it is said to be very contagious.

Symptoms in humans may include cough, diarrhea, respiratory difficulties, high fever, headache, muscle aches, runny nose and sore throat. It usually takes 3-5 days after exposure to develop the symptoms.

The virus is rarely transferred directly from one person to the other. Humans are encouraged to eat only cooked poultry meals and eggs as uncooked meat and eggs could harbour the influenza.

Two recent human cases of the human influenza virus were recently discovered in China and records have shown that in a 2013 outbreak in China over 36 persons died as a result of the virus. The bird flu was discovered by scientists in the early 1900. Birds could die without showing symptoms of the virus; however swelling around the eyes and earlobes are a sure sign that the poultry is infected.