“Bex” is back

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Belizeans gave a warm, cheer-filled welcome home today, to Ms. Belize Universe, Rebecca “Bex” Rath.

Rath returned from the Philippines today, having been the first Ms. Belize to participate in a Ms. Universe pageant in 10 years. She arrived shortly after midday at the Phillip Goldson International Airport, and got transported by motorcade around Belize City, before going to the Bliss Center for the Performing Arts, for a brief welcome home ceremony.

At the ceremony, Rath shared her experience on preparing for, and participating on the international stage for the title of Ms. Universe. While she did not return home with the crown, she said that she felt she was already a winner, knowing that the people of Belize supported her.

Rath said that she will continue to serve in her capacity as Ms. Belize, by visiting schools and working with public and private sector organizations to inspire Belizeans.

Rath won the title of Ms. Belize on September 10 2016, and went on to represent our country at the 65th edition of Miss Universe beauty contest at the Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines, on January 30, 2017.