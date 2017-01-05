Belmopan Police concerns over more counterfeit money circulating in the Garden City

Written By Michelle Sutherland

Belmopan police are currently trying to determine who is behind the issuing of counterfeit $20 bills as more fake notes have recently surfaced.

Police have confirmed that on Thursday, two more fake $20 notes were deposited at two major banks in Belmopan. The notes were both deposited through night deposits by two separate business establishments. Police, however, could not confirm if these notes are linked to the others which were circulating in Belmopan earlier in 2016.

Officer commanding Belmopan Police, Howell Gillette noted helpful tips in spotting fake bills. “The public can look for the shining window thread that when held up to the light forms a complete line along with the word Belize. Each note has an imprinted watermark, a raised print can also be felt on the surface of each note. There are specific design elements printed in precise register on both sides of the note that can be clearly seen when held up to the light,” he reminded.

The public is advised to look for the sleeping giant watermark on the 2,5,10 and $20 notes; the Jaguar on the 50 and $100 bill notes along with a hologram depicting a green foil angel fish on the $50 note. On the $100 a toucan hologram is depicted that when tilted displays the numerals 100 and small toucans within it.

Businesses can use an ultra violet light or a magnifier to display florescent features on the bank notes. While using a magnifier the word Central Bank of Belize and the value of the currency can be seen on the top and bottom portion of the money.

Belmopan police are advising the public to be on the lookout for these counterfeit monies. The public is also reminded that it is a criminal offense to be in possession of one of these notes.