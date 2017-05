By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

There is an unofficial but reliable report that a Belizean was stabbed to death late Sunday night or early this morning in South side Chicago.

The victim, identified only as “Rasta Jayblood”, 35, is originally from Belmopan but lived in Chicago. He was the son of Dianne Hall.

The sketchy report stated that the victim was stabbed near his child’s mother’s house. The Reporter will have more on this incident as the information becomes available.