Belizean journalists on familizarition tour

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB), is currently hosting Belizean journalists on a three-day adventure and familizaration tour of local tourist attractions in the south of the country.

The event is an opportunity for members of the media to be able to portray to Belizeans the beauty and value of travelling locally and being a tourist in their own country.

The three days of gruelling activities kicked off on Friday with one of the most exciting backyard adventures at the Bocawina National Park, located about 4 1/2 miles off the Southern Highway.

Members of the media were ushered by friendly park wardens on a half-hour hike to the Bocawina falls where they were able to test their wild side by rapelling down a 100ft waterfall.

In the group was the Reporter’s Michelle Sutherland who was one of two persons able to successfully descend the steep waterfall without any difficulty.

After the adventures were finished at Bocawina, the group was transferred to the host hotel, Jaguar Reef Lodge in Hopkins village, where they were given a tour of the mesmerising beach front property and its adjoining properties.

On Saturday morning, after wrapping up breakfast at Jaguar Reef Lodge, the excited media group was ushered on board a Splash Dive Center vessel, and was given a boat ride to the Silk Cayes where they experienced the underwater beauty of the Caribbean Sea and swam with sea turtles under the watchful eyes of the trained guides.

The group will be leaving shortly to other planned spots for the day.

A fully detailed version of the weekends activities will be included in this week’s printed edition of the Reporter.