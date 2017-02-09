Belizean doctors headed to San Salvador for specialization

By Benjamin Flowers

Seven Belizean doctors will be specializing in various areas of medicine through a collaboration between the governments of Belize and El Salvador.

Under the program, 21 doctors from the public health system will go to Universidad de San Salvadaor, for specialization. The doctors will specialize in areas the Ministry of Health has determined as priority areas for Belize’s health system. The majority of the doctors are enrolled in a three-year program.

The first cohort, leaving this month, consists of four females and three males: two from the Western Health Region, two from the Northern Health Region, two from the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, and one from the Central Health Region.

For their specialization: three will be studying General Surgery, one will be doing Internal Medicine, one for Pediatrics, and two for Psychiatry. Director of Health Services, Dr. Marvin Manzanero, explained that the program had been in the making for several years, and is the first time the Ministry will have that many people leaving to specialize at once.

“The seven candidates will be going on study leave so that is something we are working on with the Ministry of the Public Service,” Manzanero said. “Because these are areas of definite need in our health system.”

He added that the ministry will have to find seven doctors to replace those that will be out. He also added that the remaining doctors will leave in cohorts of seven, in 2018 and 2019.