Belize has second most spectacular beach worldwide, says National Geographic

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Belize has been rated the second most spectacular beach in the world, according to the National Geographic’s latest list of top scenic spots that ranged from the idyllic, to the unusual, to the ecologically friendly.

Belize’s South Water Caye Reserve found favour for the integrity of its marine ecosystems, ranking second to Curacao’s Cas Abao Beach. The caye covers an area of 117,878 acres, and is located about 15 miles southeast of Dangriga town.

South Water Caye Marine Reserve along with Gladden Spit Silk Cayes Marine Reserve, Laughing Bird Caye Marine Reserve and Sapodilla Cayes Marine Reserve comprise the Southern Barrier Reef Complex, which has been deemed one of the areas with the highest biodiversity.

Established by the Fisheries Department in 1996 in recognition of the marine ecosystems , South Water Caye is Belize’s largest marine reserve. It is ideal for conservation because of its rich biodiversity. It is lush with rare littoral forests, a diversity of coral reef types, and mangroves and sea grass beds, which are a natural habitat for commercial and non-commercial species of marine life.

South Water Caye Marine Reserve is one of the seven protected areas that form the Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System World Heritage Site, designated by UNESCO.