Belize delegation in Guyana for regional conference

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

A Belize delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wilfred Elrington is currently in Guyana, attending the 28th inter-sessional meeting of the CARICOM Conference of the Heads of Government.

The conference is set for February 16-17, and will be attended by regional leaders who will discuss issues related to regional security behind closed doors sessions, including border disputes between Belize and Guatemala and Guyana and Venezuela.

Other areas of discussion will be critical development issues in the region, such as correspondent banking, tourism in the region, status of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, as well as crime and security.

Members of the delegation include; Special Envoy for Women and Children, Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow, CEO in the Ministry of Human Development, Judith Alpuche, Belize’s CARICOM Ambassador, H.E. Daniel Gutierrez and Director of Inter-cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Orla Coleman.

Mrs. Barrow will also attend a two-day forum for Caribbean women, Every Caribbean Child initiative, for Caribbean leaders’ wives and spouses. The forum targets issues such as teenage pregnancy, violence against women and children, cervical cancer and mother to child transfer of HIV.