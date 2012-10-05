Belize confirms death of great international law expert

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The Government of Belize has sent out an officially press release, confirming the death of a great legal practitioner who provided invaluable counsel in international law for over 30 years to the Belizean government.

The release confirmed that Sir Elihu Lauterpacht passed away on February 8th, in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

In 2006, Sir Elihu was bestowed with “the Order of Belize”, which is the highest honor there is in Belize for persons of great recognition. This was as a result of the numerous assistance over several decades of unwavering commitment to ensure that Belize maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sir Eli, as he was affectionately known, prepared the important Belize joint operations in 1978, along with the assistance of Dr. David Bowette.

In 2002, Sir Eli along with the assistance of distinguished international lawyers prepared the legal opinion on Guatemala’s territorial claim.

When asked whether Guatemala can validly question Belize’s sovereignty over any part of our territory, the group replied, “We can state our conclusion immediately and without qualification; the answer is no. Belize possesses good title to the whole of the territory, including its island that is presently administered within the limits set out by the convention of April 30, 1859, between Britain and Guatemala, relative to the boundary of British Honduras.

In 2006, Sir Eli donated his Belize archives to the Belize Archives and Records Service, that is to be used exclusively in efforts to seek final resolution to Guatemala’s claim, especially if the matter is submitted to the ICJ.

Sir Eli is said to have been educated at Trinity College, Cambridge University, where he earned his first class law degree and masters in international law, and first class doctorate in law. He was called to the Bar in 1950 and has succeeded in both carriers as professor and practicioner of international law.