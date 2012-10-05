Belize and Cuba celebrate three decades of medical cooperation

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

Belize and the Republic of Cuba this week marked 26 years of a historic medical cooperation agreement between our two countries.

To commemorate the anniversary, the Embassy of Cuba in Belize held a medical symposium at the Inspiration Center at mile 1.5 on the George Price Highway.

At the symposium, the embassy showcased the various sectors of the medical field, where the countries have collaborated over the years, as well as presentations from members of the Cuban medical corps, who work all over the country.

The Cuban medical corps made presentations on areas of cooperation such as child care and diabetes, and showcased a new Cuban product, designed to treat foot ulcers in diabetic patients.

Orestes Hernandez, Minister Counselor with the embassy, explained that the symposium is a celebration of the work that the governments of Belize and Cuba have done to strengthen the medical system to be able to assist underserved communities countrywide.

He explained that through the Latin American School of Medicine, which was the brainchild of the late President Fidel Castro in 1998, more than 100 Belizeans have become doctors.

He went on to say that those doctors work alongside 72 Cuban medical professionals who are currently in Belize, ranging from nurses to specialist doctors in varying fields.

“We are very proud, because we did not just bring things to Belize that we can share; but we have been helping to develop the human resources,” Hernandez said.

At the symposium, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to Belize H.E. Lissette Perez, presented certificates to Belizean graduates from the Latin American School of Medicine, in honor of the anniversary.