BBS celebrates World Accreditation Day

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

The Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS) is holding a seminar for Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) students today, in celebration of World Accreditation Day.

The seminar gathers TVET students from all over the country to learn about the importance of standards in the construction field, and how those standards affect the various disciplines taught in TVET education. The event is held with the theme: “Delivering Confidence in Construction and the Built Environment.”

Director of the BBS, Jose Trejo, explained that the seminar gathered speakers from the University of Belize, Central Building Authority, Public Utilities Commission and private sector construction companies, to give students an early understanding of the vital role standards play in the careers they are pursuing.

“They will be the ones that will have to push for these things when they get into the field; so we need to sensitize them from now,” Trejo said.

He added that Belize is not yet at the stage where those selling construction materials, such as cement and steel will need to ensure that the materials are certified by an out-of-country third party, but the country is heading to that point.

World Accreditation Day is celebrated annually on June 9. The International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), jointly coined the initiative to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation.